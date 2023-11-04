Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at Truist Financial

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) had its price target increased by Truist Financial from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Rapid7 from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Rapid7 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rapid7 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Rapid7 from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Rapid7 from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.87.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

View Our Latest Report on RPD

Rapid7 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RPD opened at $51.35 on Friday. Rapid7 has a 52 week low of $26.49 and a 52 week high of $55.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.07 and its 200-day moving average is $46.62.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $190.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rapid7 will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Rapid7

In related news, Director Marc Evan Brown sold 11,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $551,743.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,548,743.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPD. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Rapid7 by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 10,460 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the 1st quarter worth $1,631,000. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

About Rapid7

(Get Free Report)

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cybersecurity risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a cloud risk and compliance management platform; InsightVM helps organizations to discover and remediate vulnerability risk across their network; InsightAppSec that provides dynamic application security testing; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.