Raymond James Boosts Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Price Target to $27.00

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

HRMY has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Harmony Biosciences from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $72.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $50.43.

Harmony Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HRMY opened at $25.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.75 and its 200-day moving average is $33.26. Harmony Biosciences has a 1-year low of $18.61 and a 1-year high of $62.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.55.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.04). Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 27.84%. The business had revenue of $160.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Harmony Biosciences will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRMY. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Harmony Biosciences by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 1.2% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 30,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. It offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

