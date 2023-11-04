Raymond James Cuts Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Price Target to $50.00

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $64.00 to $53.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Malibu Boats in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Malibu Boats from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $69.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $60.43.

Malibu Boats Stock Up 5.8 %

MBUU stock opened at $46.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $958.19 million, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Malibu Boats has a 52 week low of $42.91 and a 52 week high of $65.45.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $372.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.79 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 28.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Malibu Boats will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Malibu Boats

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MBUU. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,649,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,730,000 after buying an additional 607,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,260,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 424,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,925,000 after acquiring an additional 91,964 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 852,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,006,000 after acquiring an additional 53,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 219,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,856,000 after acquiring an additional 45,703 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

