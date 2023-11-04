Raymond James Cuts MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Price Target to $533.00

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $577.00 to $533.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MSCI. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $510.00 to $582.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of MSCI from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $650.00 to $554.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Redburn Partners restated a neutral rating and issued a $554.00 price objective on shares of MSCI in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. BNP Paribas cut shares of MSCI from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of MSCI from $620.00 to $613.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $559.47.

Get MSCI alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MSCI

MSCI Price Performance

NYSE:MSCI opened at $497.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.47, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.11. MSCI has a one year low of $450.00 and a one year high of $572.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $515.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $502.94.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.13. MSCI had a net margin of 39.76% and a negative return on equity of 97.86%. The company had revenue of $625.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MSCI will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 1,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $768,560.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 15,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,893,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MSCI by 657.1% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in MSCI by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 23,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its stake in MSCI by 490.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in MSCI by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 9,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,447,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHE LLC boosted its stake in MSCI by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. GHE LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

About MSCI

(Get Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.