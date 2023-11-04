Raymond James Trims Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Target Price to $90.00

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Free Report) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

THC has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. TheStreet lowered Tenet Healthcare from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $83.00 to $71.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $87.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $84.53.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of THC stock opened at $54.92 on Wednesday. Tenet Healthcare has a 12 month low of $37.96 and a 12 month high of $85.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.06.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 2.33%. Tenet Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,639,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491,799 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,932,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,775,000 after purchasing an additional 77,543 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,377,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,368,000 after purchasing an additional 78,687 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 259.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,281,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,137 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,180,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,446,000 after purchasing an additional 415,945 shares during the period. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

