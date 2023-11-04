Raymond James Trims Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Target Price to $90.00

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THCFree Report) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

THC has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. TheStreet lowered Tenet Healthcare from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $83.00 to $71.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $87.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $84.53.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of THC stock opened at $54.92 on Wednesday. Tenet Healthcare has a 12 month low of $37.96 and a 12 month high of $85.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.06.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THCGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 2.33%. Tenet Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,639,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491,799 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,932,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,775,000 after purchasing an additional 77,543 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,377,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,368,000 after purchasing an additional 78,687 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 259.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,281,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,137 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,180,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,446,000 after purchasing an additional 415,945 shares during the period. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Analyst Recommendations for Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC)

