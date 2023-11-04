Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Recon Technology Trading Up 9.5 %

RCON opened at $0.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.32 and its 200-day moving average is $0.37. Recon Technology has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $2.13.

Get Recon Technology alerts:

Institutional Trading of Recon Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCON. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Recon Technology by 10.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 689,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 66,454 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Recon Technology by 161.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 27,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in Recon Technology during the first quarter valued at $1,353,000. Institutional investors own 12.76% of the company’s stock.

Recon Technology Company Profile

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other components and parts related to oilfield production and other energy industries; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Recon Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recon Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.