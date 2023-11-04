Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Increases Dividend to $0.67 Per Share

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.67 per share on Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. This is a positive change from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65.

Regency Centers has increased its dividend by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Regency Centers has a payout ratio of 122.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Regency Centers to earn $4.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.6%.

Shares of REG traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,357,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,412. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Regency Centers has a twelve month low of $54.72 and a twelve month high of $68.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.90. The firm has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.19.

Regency Centers ( NASDAQ:REG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $314.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.32 million. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 29.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Regency Centers will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Regency Centers news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 125,000 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total transaction of $8,313,750.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 343,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,839,467.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Regency Centers news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 125,000 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total transaction of $8,313,750.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 343,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,839,467.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $59,751.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,244,746.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,552,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,252,000 after acquiring an additional 425,589 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,807,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,448,000 after purchasing an additional 660,801 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,011,208,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,927,000 after purchasing an additional 890,452 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 11.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,746,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,761,000 after purchasing an additional 669,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus raised shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Regency Centers in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised Regency Centers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Regency Centers from $79.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.13.

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

