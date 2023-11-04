Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) PT Raised to $895.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from $885.00 to $895.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $720.00 to $992.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Argus upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $1,045.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $665.00 to $680.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $907.96.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $816.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 5.23. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $668.00 and a 52 week high of $853.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $822.11 and a 200-day moving average of $781.20.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.58 by $2.01. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 30.47%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.98 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 35.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 853 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $789.00, for a total value of $673,017.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at $983,883. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Neil Stahl sold 11,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $840.98, for a total value of $9,810,031.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,656,038. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 853 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $789.00, for a total value of $673,017.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $983,883. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,109 shares of company stock worth $29,401,642. Corporate insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 76 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Cassia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the third quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. River Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the first quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.