Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT) CEO Jennifer Hyman Sells 97,207 Shares

Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Free Report) CEO Jennifer Hyman sold 97,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total transaction of $47,631.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,945,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,391.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jennifer Hyman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 18th, Jennifer Hyman sold 57,006 shares of Rent the Runway stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.82, for a total transaction of $46,744.92.

Rent the Runway Trading Up 10.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RENT opened at $0.50 on Friday. Rent the Runway, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.44 and a twelve month high of $4.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.82 and its 200 day moving average is $1.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Rent the Runway ( NASDAQ:RENT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $75.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Rent the Runway, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RENT. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Rent the Runway from $3.50 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Rent the Runway from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Rent the Runway from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Rent the Runway from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Rent the Runway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $1.00 in a report on Monday, September 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rent the Runway presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rent the Runway

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rent the Runway during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Rent the Runway during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Rent the Runway by 541.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 10,719 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rent the Runway during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Rent the Runway during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

About Rent the Runway

Rent the Runway, Inc operates shared designer closet in the United States. The company offers evening wear and accessories, ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, and ski wear under subscription, rental, and resale offering.

