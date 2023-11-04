Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) Shares Sold by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC trimmed its position in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK – Free Report) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 590,109 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 590,109 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC owned 0.92% of Republic First Bancorp worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FRBK. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Republic First Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Republic First Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Republic First Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Republic First Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Republic First Bancorp by 12.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,147 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 34.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Republic First Bancorp alerts:

Republic First Bancorp Stock Up 99.0 %

Shares of FRBK stock opened at $0.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.72. Republic First Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $2.85. The company has a market cap of $13.97 million, a P/E ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Republic First Bancorp in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Republic First Bancorp

About Republic First Bancorp

(Free Report)

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.