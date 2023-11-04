Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 495,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 62,416 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.16% of Republic Services worth $75,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 210.5% during the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in Republic Services during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Republic Services during the first quarter valued at $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 242.7% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 147.4% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE RSG opened at $153.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.58 and a 52 week high of $156.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $146.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.41.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 26th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.39%.

Insider Transactions at Republic Services

In related news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 2,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total value of $403,165.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,691.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 2,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total value of $403,165.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,691.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total transaction of $823,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,071 shares in the company, valued at $758,875.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RSG. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $154.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.36.

Get Our Latest Report on Republic Services

About Republic Services

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.