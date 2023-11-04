Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The restaurant operator reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 34.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS.
Restaurant Brands International Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of QSR stock opened at $67.81 on Friday. Restaurant Brands International has a 1-year low of $59.55 and a 1-year high of $78.30. The firm has a market cap of $21.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.00.
Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 20th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.87%.
Institutional Trading of Restaurant Brands International
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have commented on QSR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.52.
View Our Latest Report on Restaurant Brands International
About Restaurant Brands International
Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Restaurant Brands International
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/30 – 11/3
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Shocking uranium play that hedge funds kept hidden
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- Dependable dividends: Why utility stocks are on fire
Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.