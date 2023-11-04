Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The restaurant operator reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 34.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS.

Shares of QSR stock opened at $67.81 on Friday. Restaurant Brands International has a 1-year low of $59.55 and a 1-year high of $78.30. The firm has a market cap of $21.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 20th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.87%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 175.9% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 298 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,271,660,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 35.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 263.4% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 970.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter worth $97,000.

Several research firms have commented on QSR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.52.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

