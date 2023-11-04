Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Trading 10.3% Higher

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) traded up 10.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.81 and last traded at $8.75. 378,030 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 1,591,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Revance Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.10.

Revance Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.20, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 4.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.91.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $58.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.71 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 903.28% and a negative net margin of 191.93%. The business’s revenue was up 104.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.88) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Revance Therapeutics news, SVP Dwight Moxie sold 23,853 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $424,821.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,066 shares in the company, valued at $980,725.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Revance Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 23.8% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 683,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,845,000 after buying an additional 131,442 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 55.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 963,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,046,000 after buying an additional 342,540 shares during the last quarter. RF&L Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 40.0% in the third quarter. RF&L Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 40.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 326,707 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after buying an additional 93,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 63.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

