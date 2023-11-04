Reviewing ChinaCache International (OTCMKTS:CCIHY) & Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT)

ChinaCache International (OTCMKTS:CCIHY – Get Free Report) and Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ChinaCache International and Clarivate’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChinaCache International $131.95 million 0.01 -$7.42 million N/A N/A Clarivate $2.66 billion 1.75 -$3.96 billion ($6.37) -1.08

ChinaCache International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Clarivate.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ChinaCache International 0 0 0 0 N/A Clarivate 2 4 3 0 2.11

This is a breakdown of current ratings for ChinaCache International and Clarivate, as provided by MarketBeat.

Clarivate has a consensus price target of $8.22, suggesting a potential upside of 19.68%. Given Clarivate’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Clarivate is more favorable than ChinaCache International.

Profitability

This table compares ChinaCache International and Clarivate’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChinaCache International N/A N/A N/A Clarivate -159.90% 9.65% 3.70%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.5% of Clarivate shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.7% of ChinaCache International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.8% of Clarivate shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Clarivate beats ChinaCache International on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ChinaCache International

ChinaCache International Holdings Ltd., an investment holding company, provides content and application delivery services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions to businesses, government agencies, and other enterprises to enhance the reliability and scalability of their online services and applications. Its services include Web page content, file transfer, and rich media streaming services; and guaranteed application services for Websites that have various features, such as online booking and ordering, real-time stock quotes, and online surveys. It also provides managed Internet data services for content and application delivery, and network infrastructure and security; content bridging services for mobile telecommunications carriers; Internet exchange and data center services; and mobile Internet solutions. In addition, the company offers various value-added services, such as geo-content acceleration service, performance evaluation modules, scalable service routing service, link anti-hijack service, user behavior analysis service, Website performance evaluation service, all-around application acceleration solution, and cloud extension solution. Further, the company provides technical consultation services; and leases mechanical equipment. Additionally, it engages in computer hardware and technology development; and real estate management businesses. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Clarivate

Clarivate Plc, an information, analytics, and workflow company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, development, protection, commercialization, and measurement of scientific research, innovations, and brands. The company operates through three segments: Academia and Government, Life Sciences and Healthcare, and Intellectual Property. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ProQuest One, Pivot, Polaris, eBook Central, Vegs, Alma, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis products for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs; and Real World Data, Dialog, Drug Safety Triager, and healthcare and data solutions. The company also provides Derwent products, which include Derwent Innovation, Innography, and IP Professional Services that enables its customers to evaluate the novelty of potential new products, confirm freedom to operate with respect to their product design, help them secure patent protection, assess the competitive technology landscape, and ensure that their products comply with required industry standards; and CompuMark products, such as trademark screening, searching, and watching products and services. It serves government and academic institutions, and life science and healthcare companies in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Clarivate Analytics Plc and changed its name to Clarivate Plc in May 2020. Clarivate Plc was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

