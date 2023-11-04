Reviewing ZIVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:ZIVO) & Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS)

ZIVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:ZIVO – Get Free Report) and Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ZIVO Bioscience and Krystal Biotech’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get ZIVO Bioscience alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZIVO Bioscience $20,000.00 192.27 -$8.74 million N/A N/A Krystal Biotech N/A N/A -$139.98 million ($5.43) -22.50

ZIVO Bioscience has higher revenue and earnings than Krystal Biotech.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Risk and Volatility

14.1% of ZIVO Bioscience shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.3% of Krystal Biotech shares are held by institutional investors. 13.4% of ZIVO Bioscience shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.0% of Krystal Biotech shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

ZIVO Bioscience has a beta of 0.27, meaning that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Krystal Biotech has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ZIVO Bioscience and Krystal Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZIVO Bioscience N/A -1,249.74% -438.17% Krystal Biotech N/A -25.46% -23.89%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for ZIVO Bioscience and Krystal Biotech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZIVO Bioscience 0 0 0 0 N/A Krystal Biotech 0 0 9 0 3.00

ZIVO Bioscience presently has a consensus target price of $36.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,528.96%. Krystal Biotech has a consensus target price of $135.89, suggesting a potential upside of 11.25%. Given ZIVO Bioscience’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe ZIVO Bioscience is more favorable than Krystal Biotech.

Summary

Krystal Biotech beats ZIVO Bioscience on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ZIVO Bioscience

(Get Free Report)

ZIVO Bioscience, Inc., a research and development company, engages in licensing and selling natural bioactive ingredients derived from its proprietary algae cultures to animal, human, and dietary supplement and medical food manufacturers. The company operates in the biotech and agtech sectors, with an intellectual property portfolio comprising proprietary algal and bacterial strains, biologically active molecules and complexes, production techniques, cultivation techniques, and patented or patent-pending inventions for applications in human and animal health. Its products indications include poultry gut health, bovine mastitis, canine joint health, human immune modification, algal biomass for human consumption, and biomass for supporting skin health / anti-aging. The company was formerly known as Health Enhancement Products, Inc. and changed its name to ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. in October 2014. ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan.

About Krystal Biotech

(Get Free Report)

Krystal Biotech, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It develops beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC) for dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; KB105 for treating patients with deficient autosomal recessive congenital ichthyosis; KB104 for netherton syndrome; and KB407 for Cystic Fibrosis. The company also develops KB408 for Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and KB301 for aesthetic skin conditions. Krystal Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for ZIVO Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIVO Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.