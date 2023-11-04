Robert E. Bartels, Jr. Acquires 407 Shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Stock

Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Free Report) Director Robert E. Bartels, Jr. acquired 407 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.37 per share, with a total value of $21,721.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,447,714.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Lakeland Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ LKFN opened at $53.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.92 and a 200 day moving average of $50.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.71. Lakeland Financial Co. has a one year low of $43.05 and a one year high of $82.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $59.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.80 million. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 24.30%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Lakeland Financial Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is currently 52.57%.

LKFN has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Lakeland Financial to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Lakeland Financial from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Lakeland Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lakeland Financial

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LKFN. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 49.9% during the second quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 47.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 45.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Lakeland Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 80.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits.

