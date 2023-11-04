Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Sold by TrinityPoint Wealth LLC

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lowered its position in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Robert Half by 964.7% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Robert Half from $63.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Robert Half in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Robert Half from $84.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Robert Half from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Robert Half from $63.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 14,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $1,108,537.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 209,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,776,014.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 14,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $1,108,537.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 209,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,776,014.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,050 shares of Robert Half stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total transaction of $152,007.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,056.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RHI opened at $76.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.26. Robert Half Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.65 and a 1-year high of $89.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.65.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Robert Half had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Robert Half Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio is 43.54%.

Robert Half Company Profile

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

Featured Stories

