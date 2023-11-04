Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Acquired by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Roblox were worth $2,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. 69.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roblox alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RBLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Roblox from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Roblox from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on Roblox from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Roblox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.27.

Roblox Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE RBLX opened at $34.89 on Friday. Roblox Co. has a twelve month low of $24.88 and a twelve month high of $47.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.12.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 399.93% and a negative net margin of 46.81%. The business had revenue of $780.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total value of $83,835.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 92,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,511,969.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David Baszucki sold 375,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $11,261,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total value of $83,835.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 92,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,511,969.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 817,200 shares of company stock worth $24,394,977. 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roblox Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.