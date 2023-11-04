Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by Philadelphia Trust Co.

Philadelphia Trust Co. decreased its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keel Point LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.1% in the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 4.5% during the first quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 3.6% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 2.4% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ROK shares. Wolfe Research raised Rockwell Automation from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $317.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $292.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.62, for a total transaction of $148,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,955.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.62, for a total transaction of $148,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $855,955.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.14, for a total value of $153,512.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,277.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,650 shares of company stock valued at $460,091. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of ROK stock opened at $263.70 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $240.30 and a 12-month high of $348.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $287.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $297.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by ($0.18). Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 34.00% and a net margin of 15.32%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.81%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

