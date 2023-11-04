Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Given New $265.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $270.00 to $265.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $292.69.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $263.83 on Friday. Rockwell Automation has a 12-month low of $240.30 and a 12-month high of $348.52. The company has a market cap of $30.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $287.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $297.19.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 34.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 39.46%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.14, for a total value of $153,512.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,277.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Isaac Woods sold 113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.43, for a total value of $32,253.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,050.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.14, for a total value of $153,512.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,277.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,650 shares of company stock valued at $460,091 in the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROK. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

