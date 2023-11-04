Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Upgraded to Buy by Gordon Haskett

Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) from an accumulate rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. Gordon Haskett currently has $135.00 price objective on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Ross Stores from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $127.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $121.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.99. Ross Stores has a 12-month low of $90.31 and a 12-month high of $122.70.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.16. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.39%.

In other news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 20,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total transaction of $2,318,285.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,978,974.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ross Stores news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 23,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $2,790,945.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,866,163.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 20,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total transaction of $2,318,285.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,413 shares in the company, valued at $7,978,974.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,948 shares of company stock worth $10,643,727 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 164.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

