Roth Mkm Trims Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Target Price to $50.00

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Roth Mkm from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on WOLF. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Wolfspeed from $80.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Wolfspeed from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Wolfspeed from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Wolfspeed from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Wolfspeed from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wolfspeed currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Shares of NYSE:WOLF opened at $34.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. Wolfspeed has a 52-week low of $27.35 and a 52-week high of $95.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 1.68.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.22). Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 80.46%. The company had revenue of $235.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Wolfspeed will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Duy Loan T. Le bought 5,000 shares of Wolfspeed stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.01 per share, for a total transaction of $235,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $470,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOLF. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Wolfspeed by 536.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after buying an additional 26,187 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Wolfspeed by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 55,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after buying an additional 6,201 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Wolfspeed in the 2nd quarter valued at $304,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Wolfspeed by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter.

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

