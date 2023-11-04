Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Price Target to $220.00

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ETN. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $228.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Eaton from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wolfe Research lowered Eaton from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Eaton from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Eaton from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $219.23.

Eaton Trading Down 0.2 %

ETN opened at $214.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $85.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $215.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Eaton has a 1-year low of $150.86 and a 1-year high of $240.44.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.13. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Eaton will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. Eaton’s payout ratio is 46.05%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total value of $1,143,895.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,440.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total value of $1,143,895.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,440.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total transaction of $21,945,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 516,875 shares in the company, valued at $113,428,218.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,650 shares of company stock valued at $25,686,391 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 11.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $521,000. MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 1.7% during the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 11,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Certuity LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 83.0% in the third quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 3.8% in the third quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

