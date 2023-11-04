Royal Bank of Canada Increases Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Price Target to $96.00

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $95.00 to $96.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an outperformer rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Canadian Natural Resources from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $90.22.

CNQ stock opened at $66.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.98. The company has a market capitalization of $72.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Canadian Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $48.81 and a fifty-two week high of $68.30.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 18.14%. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.7203 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.46%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $657,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 10.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,821 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 23.3% during the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 428,313 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,704,000 after buying an additional 80,811 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 130.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 158,407 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,292,000 after buying an additional 89,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olympiad Research LP acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $288,000. 73.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

