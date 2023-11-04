Royal Bank of Canada Increases VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Price Target to $70.00

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Free Report) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on VSE in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating for the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on VSE from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of VSE in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $67.40.

VSE Price Performance

VSE Announces Dividend

Shares of VSEC opened at $58.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 3.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.49. VSE has a 52-week low of $39.88 and a 52-week high of $59.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $918.11 million, a PE ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 1.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. VSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VSE

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VSE by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,931,381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,719,000 after buying an additional 22,122 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VSE by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 753,117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,188,000 after buying an additional 12,654 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of VSE by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 751,693 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,751,000 after buying an additional 34,204 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VSE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $22,203,000. Finally, Juniper Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VSE by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Juniper Investment Company LLC now owns 330,513 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,076,000 after buying an additional 4,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

VSE Company Profile

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

