Royal Bank of Canada Trims Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Target Price to $17.00

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on IRT. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Independence Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.89.

Shares of Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $13.64 on Wednesday. Independence Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.61 and a fifty-two week high of $19.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 246.15%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 13.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 417,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,878,000 after purchasing an additional 50,830 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 3.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 121,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 4,301 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 4.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 71,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 25.5% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 26,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 5,342 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 2.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,187,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,850,000 after purchasing an additional 75,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

