Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Shares Purchased by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,983 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RCL. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 75.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $92.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1-year low of $47.91 and a 1-year high of $112.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 2.45.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 34.59%. The company’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.43, for a total value of $974,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,930,769.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 10,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.43, for a total value of $974,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,191 shares in the company, valued at $10,930,769.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $103.70 per share, for a total transaction of $103,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,409,490.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,502 shares of company stock valued at $2,275,672 over the last three months. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RCL shares. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $102.00 to $139.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $127.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.43.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

