Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Shares Purchased by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,983 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RCL. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 75.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance
Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $92.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1-year low of $47.91 and a 1-year high of $112.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 2.45.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.43, for a total value of $974,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,930,769.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 10,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.43, for a total value of $974,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,191 shares in the company, valued at $10,930,769.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $103.70 per share, for a total transaction of $103,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,409,490.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,502 shares of company stock valued at $2,275,672 over the last three months. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RCL shares. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $102.00 to $139.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $127.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.43.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.
