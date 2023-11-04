Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.46 Per Share

Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.46 per share on Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This is a boost from Runway Growth Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Runway Growth Finance has a payout ratio of 86.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Runway Growth Finance to earn $1.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 86.0%.

Get Runway Growth Finance alerts:

Runway Growth Finance Stock Performance

NASDAQ RWAY traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $12.82. The stock had a trading volume of 115,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,323. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. Runway Growth Finance has a 12-month low of $10.47 and a 12-month high of $13.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.26. The stock has a market cap of $519.34 million, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Runway Growth Finance ( NASDAQ:RWAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. Runway Growth Finance had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 44.39%. The company had revenue of $41.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.26 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Runway Growth Finance will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on Runway Growth Finance from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Runway Growth Finance from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Get Our Latest Report on Runway Growth Finance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Runway Growth Finance during the first quarter worth about $12,670,000. Ares Management LLC grew its stake in Runway Growth Finance by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 949,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,895,000 after acquiring an additional 76,409 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Runway Growth Finance by 473.5% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 127,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 105,600 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in Runway Growth Finance by 488.1% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 110,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 91,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Runway Growth Finance by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 109,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 42,057 shares during the last quarter.

Runway Growth Finance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Runway Growth Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Runway Growth Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.