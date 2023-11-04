RWS (LON:RWS) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of RWS (LON:RWS – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

RWS Trading Up 4.0 %

RWS opened at GBX 222 ($2.70) on Tuesday. RWS has a one year low of GBX 180 ($2.19) and a one year high of GBX 417.49 ($5.08). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 235.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 244.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of £842.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,480.00, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.69.

RWS Company Profile

RWS Holdings plc provides technology-enabled language, content management, and intellectual property (IP) services. It operates through four segments: Language Services, Regulated Industries, IP Services, and Language and Content Technology. The Language Services segment provides language services and helps clients to create, translate, and deliver content in approximately 250 languages.

