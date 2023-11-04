Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSEARCA:BRW)

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BRW opened at $7.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.78. Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $7.18 and a 52-week high of $8.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRW. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund by 55.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 88,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 31,715 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,740,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $325,000.

About Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is managed by Saba Capital Management, L.P. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

