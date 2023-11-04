Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Salem Media Group Trading Up 16.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SALM opened at $0.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.83. Salem Media Group has a 52-week low of $0.54 and a 52-week high of $1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.09). Salem Media Group had a negative net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $65.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.32 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Salem Media Group will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salem Media Group

About Salem Media Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SALM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Salem Media Group by 75.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 70,367 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Salem Media Group by 9.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 553,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 49,025 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Salem Media Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Salem Media Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Salem Media Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. 12.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates 33 FM radio stations and 70 radio stations; offers programs on the Family Talk Christian-themed talk format station on SiriusXM Channel 131; provides programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.

Further Reading

