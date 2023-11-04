Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Salem Media Group Trading Up 16.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ SALM opened at $0.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.83. Salem Media Group has a 52-week low of $0.54 and a 52-week high of $1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.
Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.09). Salem Media Group had a negative net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $65.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.32 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Salem Media Group will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates 33 FM radio stations and 70 radio stations; offers programs on the Family Talk Christian-themed talk format station on SiriusXM Channel 131; provides programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.
