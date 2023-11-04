Sandy Spring Bank Acquires 11,786 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 2,178.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,786 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAC. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 657,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,755,000 after purchasing an additional 197,415 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 3,771,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,404,000 after purchasing an additional 823,922 shares during the period. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Sutton Place Investors LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 269,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,326,000 after buying an additional 3,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 69.8% during the second quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA DFAC opened at $26.40 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $23.60 and a 1-year high of $28.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.43 and a 200-day moving average of $26.51. The firm has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.