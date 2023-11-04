Sandy Spring Bank Boosts Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 52.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,489 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Callan Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 14,418 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Markel Group Inc. purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $302,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 654,962 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,275,000 after buying an additional 36,615 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Nelson Chai sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $4,505,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 291,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,145,905.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on UBER. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Thirty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.69.

Uber Technologies Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $47.75 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.90 and a 52-week high of $49.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.70. The firm has a market cap of $97.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -217.04 and a beta of 1.23.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The ride-sharing company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.34 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.57%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

