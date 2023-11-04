Sandy Spring Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VBK. MAS Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 9,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 40.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 23.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 70,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,573,000 after purchasing an additional 13,391 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 2.5 %

VBK stock opened at $208.95 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $195.04 and a 52 week high of $240.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

