Sandy Spring Bank Buys 495 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 321.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 649 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Datadog were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Datadog by 25.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Datadog in the first quarter valued at about $2,494,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Datadog by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 139,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,137,000 after purchasing an additional 14,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 20.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on DDOG. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Datadog from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Datadog from $112.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Datadog from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total value of $814,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 260,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,216,829.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Dev Ittycheria sold 68,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $6,875,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 169,867 shares in the company, valued at $16,986,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total value of $814,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 260,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,216,829.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,115,319 shares of company stock valued at $103,108,611. 14.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Datadog Price Performance

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $82.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -315.54, a PEG ratio of 946.21 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.42. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.34 and a 1-year high of $118.02.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $509.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Datadog Company Profile

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

