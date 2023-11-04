Sandy Spring Bank Has $190,000 Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Sandy Spring Bank lowered its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in Fiserv by 280.8% during the 1st quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth $404,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fiserv by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,184,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Fiserv by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 115,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,518,000 after acquiring an additional 6,761 shares during the period. Finally, Woodstock Corp grew its holdings in Fiserv by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 68,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,605,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Monday, October 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Fiserv Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of FISV stock opened at $117.81 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.03 and a 12-month high of $122.39. The firm has a market cap of $74.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.85.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

