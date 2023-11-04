Sandy Spring Bank Has $228,000 Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Sandy Spring Bank cut its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 275.0% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $377,000. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ES shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.83.

Eversource Energy Stock Up 2.1 %

Eversource Energy stock opened at $55.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.54. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $52.03 and a 1-year high of $87.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were given a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.12%.

Insider Activity at Eversource Energy

In related news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total value of $963,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,083,344.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Further Reading

