Sandy Spring Bank Has $331,000 Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Sandy Spring Bank cut its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,266 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 131.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 97,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,864,000 after acquiring an additional 55,655 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its stake in Carrier Global by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 512,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,472,000 after purchasing an additional 30,454 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC increased its stake in Carrier Global by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 115,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,746,000 after purchasing an additional 38,624 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Carrier Global by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 36,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in Carrier Global by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 9,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carrier Global Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $50.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.24. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $39.44 and a 1 year high of $60.04. The company has a market capitalization of $42.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CARR shares. Wolfe Research cut Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Argus increased their target price on Carrier Global from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Mizuho cut shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.63.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

