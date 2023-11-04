Sandy Spring Bank Has $371,000 Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 515.0% during the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000.

NYSEARCA SDY opened at $115.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.49. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $109.87 and a twelve month high of $132.50.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

