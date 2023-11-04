Sandy Spring Bank Has $382,000 Stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Sandy Spring Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,008 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,705 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Twilio were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TWLO. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Twilio by 1,644.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Twilio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Twilio by 419.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Twilio by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Twilio by 170.7% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TWLO. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.04.

Twilio Price Performance

NYSE:TWLO opened at $54.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.77. The company has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 1.34. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $41.00 and a one year high of $79.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 6.14.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.52 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.11% and a negative return on equity of 4.85%. Equities analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Elena A. Donio sold 7,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total transaction of $470,644.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 427,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,953,408.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Elena A. Donio sold 7,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total transaction of $470,644.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 427,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,953,408.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Elena A. Donio sold 3,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $218,902.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 424,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,386,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,691 shares of company stock valued at $2,187,282. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Twilio

(Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.