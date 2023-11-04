Sandy Spring Bank Increases Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Linde were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Linde by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 212,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,944,000 after buying an additional 4,499 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Linde by 191.1% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Linde by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LIN opened at $392.51 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $378.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $374.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $190.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.88. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $302.17 and a 52-week high of $395.18.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Linde had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Several research firms have commented on LIN. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $382.00 to $410.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Linde from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $424.50.

In other Linde news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total transaction of $4,825,440.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at $10,498,541.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total value of $482,599.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,158,796.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total transaction of $4,825,440.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,498,541.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

