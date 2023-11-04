Sandy Spring Bank Purchases 171 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,287,000 after acquiring an additional 9,122 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 810.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after acquiring an additional 16,598 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 521.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 623,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,270,000 after acquiring an additional 523,240 shares during the period. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VIS opened at $194.35 on Friday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $175.46 and a fifty-two week high of $213.00. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $196.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.92.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

