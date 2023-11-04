Sandy Spring Bank Raises Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 199.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 120,657,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,626,492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797,224 shares during the period. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 31,068.3% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,597,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585,900 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,571,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,043,000 after buying an additional 183,898 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,216,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,622,000 after buying an additional 110,337 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,058,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,535,000 after buying an additional 148,577 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDX opened at $56.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.47 and a 200 day moving average of $56.62. The firm has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.00. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $51.90 and a one year high of $59.97.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

