Sandy Spring Bank Reduces Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Sandy Spring Bank cut its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,073 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 654 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 66.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 297.2% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 433 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 555.4% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 426 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 93.0% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 550 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 10.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RIO opened at $66.32 on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $57.11 and a one year high of $80.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.57.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RIO. StockNews.com cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

