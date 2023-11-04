Sandy Spring Bank Sells 314 Shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Sandy Spring Bank reduced its position in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,876 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of THO. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of THOR Industries by 343.9% in the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 617 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of THOR Industries by 143.1% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of THOR Industries by 51.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 725 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of THOR Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of THOR Industries by 3,413.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 773 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

THO stock opened at $97.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.85. THOR Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $74.00 and a one year high of $116.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.63.

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 25th. The construction company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. THOR Industries had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The business’s revenue was down 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This is an increase from THOR Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.63%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on THO shares. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.50.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

