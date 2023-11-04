Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Given Sector Perform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $2.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $6.00.

SGMO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.30.

SGMO stock opened at $0.46 on Friday. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.44 and a 12 month high of $4.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.07.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.33 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 123.88% and a negative return on equity of 61.40%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sangamo Therapeutics news, major shareholder Biogen Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.50, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,652,466 shares in the company, valued at $8,826,233. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGMO. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 119.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 13,797 shares during the period. 59.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage genomic medicine company, focuses on translating science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious diseases in the United States. The company's clinical-stage product candidates are ST-920, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of Fabry disease; TX200, a chimeric antigen receptor engineered regulatory T cell (CAR-Treg) therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the prevention of immune-mediated rejection in HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplantation; SB-525, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of moderately severe to severe hemophilia A; BIVV003, a zinc finger nuclease gene-edited cell therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 PRECIZN-1 clinical study for the treatment of sickle cell disease.

