Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SGMO. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Sangamo Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sangamo Therapeutics has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.30.

Sangamo Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock opened at $0.46 on Tuesday. Sangamo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.44 and a fifty-two week high of $4.22. The firm has a market cap of $81.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.07.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.33 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.24% and a negative net margin of 123.88%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Biogen Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.50, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,652,466 shares in the company, valued at $8,826,233. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGMO. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 119.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 13,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.81% of the company’s stock.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage genomic medicine company, focuses on translating science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious diseases in the United States. The company's clinical-stage product candidates are ST-920, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of Fabry disease; TX200, a chimeric antigen receptor engineered regulatory T cell (CAR-Treg) therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the prevention of immune-mediated rejection in HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplantation; SB-525, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of moderately severe to severe hemophilia A; BIVV003, a zinc finger nuclease gene-edited cell therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 PRECIZN-1 clinical study for the treatment of sickle cell disease.

