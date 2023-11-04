Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Sold by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SNY. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sanofi by 289.1% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Sanofi in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sanofi in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in Sanofi by 2,270.8% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Sanofi in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.06% of the company’s stock.
Sanofi Stock Down 1.5 %
SNY opened at $45.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $115.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.60. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $42.23 and a 52 week high of $57.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.88.
Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.
