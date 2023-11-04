Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) PT Lowered to $146.00

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $183.00 to $146.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SRPT. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $185.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $149.55.

Sarepta Therapeutics Price Performance

SRPT stock opened at $78.01 on Tuesday. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $55.25 and a 1 year high of $159.89. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.85 and a 200 day moving average of $118.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.50.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.63) by $2.00. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 49.08% and a negative net margin of 62.52%. The firm had revenue of $331.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.94) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -9.19 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Sarepta Therapeutics

In related news, Director Michael Andrew Chambers bought 9,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $109.47 per share, with a total value of $1,092,401.13. Following the transaction, the director now owns 246,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,038,652.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sarepta Therapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,503,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $630,257,000 after purchasing an additional 220,771 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 14.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,933,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $404,340,000 after buying an additional 379,548 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,432,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $278,601,000 after acquiring an additional 518,050 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,913,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $219,161,000 after acquiring an additional 139,756 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,388,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $158,963,000 after acquiring an additional 126,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

Featured Articles

