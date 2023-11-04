Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) PT Lowered to $82.00

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $185.00 to $82.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

SRPT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $183.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $149.55.

Shares of SRPT opened at $78.01 on Tuesday. Sarepta Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $55.25 and a fifty-two week high of $159.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.85 and its 200-day moving average is $118.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.50.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.63) by $2.00. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 62.52% and a negative return on equity of 49.08%. The business had revenue of $331.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.94) earnings per share. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -9.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Andrew Chambers bought 34,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $106.15 per share, for a total transaction of $3,701,132.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 213,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,645,085.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SRPT. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $362,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 92,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,744,000 after buying an additional 4,080 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 308.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,887,000. Finally, Tekla Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 285,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,372,000 after purchasing an additional 144,694 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

